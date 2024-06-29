The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, says the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen’s Great Transformational Plan (GTP), is not different from the approach the NPP is adopting.

On June 24, Mr Kyerematen reiterated plans to run a lean administration with no more than 40 ministers if elected President in the December polls.

Highlighting a number of economic and governance initiatives, Mr Kyerematen noted that sole-sourcing had bloated government expenditure over the years, and promised to stop the practice in public procurement to ensure value for money.

The launch brought together supporters and sympathisers of the Party from across the country.

He said his administration would amend Article 66 (1) of the Constitution to extend the term of office of the President from four years to five years, with a maximum of two terms in office.

Alan Kyerematen promised to transform the economy and other sectors of the country.

Speaking on the policy, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP said that although he commends Mr Kyerematen for taking steps to contest in the upcoming elections, his policies were not new.

He told Newsfile’s host, Samson Lardy Anyenini, that after reviewing the policies, he believes they were mere words put together and were not different from what is already being done.

“There is no problem for him to aspire to become President or to have a vision to become a president and also to put plans down to govern this country.

“If you look at the areas that he has analysed in terms of corruption. I don’t think that there is anything new in terms of what he has put together. This is just English that has been put together to be able to help the Ghanaians people to be able to garnish it.

“If it is a reward scheme, even in the police service when a crime is committed , it is put out publicly that whoever is able to assist in terms of investigation and what have you is given a reward scheme.

“So it is not something that is new but we welcome all these particular decisions or these suggestions people have put onboard,” he said on June 29.

On the same show, Senior Advisor to Mr Kyerematen, Nana Ohene Ntow, said the Deputy General Secretary’s comments prove that he has not read the document.

He argued that their plan was clear, precise and different from what has been over the years.