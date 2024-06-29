A political analyst and research fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Dr. John Osae-Kwapong, has described the proposal of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate as a sensible move.

Speaking on Channel One TV, Dr. Osae-Kwapong said NAPO’s selection not surprising due to the prominent voices advocating for his candidacy.

“After sometime, I got the impression that there were active attempts by certain key voices to highlight the fact that he [NAPO] would be a strong candidate to partner with Bawumia in the upcoming elections so I wasn’t particularly surprised when the announcement was made that his name was submitted to NEC for consideration.

“Every presidential candidate selects their running mate, I believe, being guided by two key things; the political dividends that they believe the candidate can bring to their campaign and then also the governance dividends.”

“When you put everything together, the choice makes sense and I can also see that this is the choice that the vice president thinks is a choice that will help him make a case for a Bawumia presidency and if he wins, this is a choice that can help him govern,” Dr. Osae-Kwapong added.

