The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday engaged the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin over the decision on his running mate.

Accra-based Citi News reported the meeting took place at Dr Bawumia’s residence.

This follows reports that, the Vice President has submitted the name of Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to President Akufo-Addo as his preferred candidate.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin who is the Effutu MP has therefore been charged to inform the Majority Caucus.

Meanwhile, the National Council of the NPP is expected to meet on Tuesday, July 2 over the proposed candidate.

Dr Bawumia will formally present the candidate for their consideration and approval, in line with the party’s constitution.

News about Dr Prempeh’s selection has been met with mixed reactions from the rank and file of the party.

Asante Akim North MP, Andy Appiah-Kubi for instance has said the candidate is not acceptable to the entirety of the NPP base, particularly MPs.

He added that the Energy Minister cannot campaign effectively in many constituencies.

However, the Majority Leader has said the comment was in bad taste and has cautioned party members against infight over the selection.

