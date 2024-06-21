School feeding caterers in the Ashanti Region have threatened to embark on a demonstration over unpaid arrears.

Addressing the media, the disgruntled women said the government owes them payment for three terms.

Despite being members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the caterers expressed their dissatisfaction with how they are being treated.

The caterers warned that they would take to the streets in protest if their arrears are not paid promptly.

