Renowned comic actor, Dr Likee and his team, paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

This visit was to officially inform the former President about an upcoming clean-up exercise and health walk by Shaxi Ghana, an online ride-hailing service launched by musician, Shatta Wale.

The clean-up exercise and health walk will start from Breman UCG and end at the historic Manhyia Palace.

During their visit, Dr Likee and his team presented a branded T-shirt to former President Kufuor, who warmly welcomed them.

Videos shared on social media captured the jovial atmosphere as the team shared humorous tales that elicited hearty laughter from Mr Kufuor.

Meanwhile, Asantehene, Otumfo Osei Tutu II has given his blessings to the scheduled event.

Also, dancehall King Shatta Wale has arrived in Kumasi in high spirits, in anticipation of the event.

