Comic actor and skit producer, Dr Likee alias Ras Nene, is steadily moving to higher heights and meeting prominent persons, kind courtesy his new found fame.

After being announced the brand ambassador of Shaxi, a deal which made him a new car owner, Dr Likee is still not relenting.

He was spotted with the legendary Daddy Luma and from their interaction, it is safe to say they enjoyed each other’s company.

Dr Likee posted three photos from their meeting and in all, smiles abound.

In one of the photos, they were in a goofy mood as though they were dancing while other’s captured them in embrace.

Sharing the photos, the comic actor asked his fans to anticipate a collaboration that is beyond expectataions.

He also expressed gratitude to Daddy Lumba for welcoming him in with open arms.