The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Legon Cities, Kwabena Asenso, has backed head coach Maxwell Konadu, to move the club out of the relegation zone.

The Royals are struggling in the ongoing season and currently occupy the 17th position with 27 points.

Konadu’s men have won just one of their last seven games in the top flight which has left them battling relegations with just a handful of games to go.

However, Cities will host Asante Kotoko in the matchday 24 games at the El-Wak Sports Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Ahead of the game, Kwabena Asenso is certain the gaffer will turn things around before the end of the season.

“Maxwell [Konadu] will do the job. We started [the season] very well but we didn’t know what happened in the middle of the season. The World Cup break and the three players we allowed to go for the CHAN caused us a lot,” he said.

“I know that things will pick up but for about two or three matches, they are doing very well and hopefully things will work out. Maxwell will take us from the place. I know what he can do [because] he has done it before,” he added.