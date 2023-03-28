The Matchday 24 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League game get underway in midweek at the various league centres.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, King Faisal will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Karela United following their defeat against Kotoku Royals over the weekend.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will host league leaders, Aduana Stars.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale City FC will tackle Nsoatreman FC.

At the Nsenkyire Park, FC Samartex will welcome bottom-placed Kotoku Royals.

Medeama SC at Akoon Park will welcome Bibiani Gold Stars.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United will host Dreams FC.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak will be aiming to return to winning ways when they host their city rivals, Accra Lions.

On Thursday, Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium will host Asante Kotoko who are without a head coach.

Real Tamale United will host Great Olympics at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Full fixtures: