King Faisal have appointed Godwin Ablordey as the interim manager of the club following the dismissal of Jimmy Corbblah on mutual grounds.

The announcement was made by the club through a statement released on Monday, March 27.

Ablordey was previously serving as Corbblah’s assistant coach when he was appointed as the head coach of King Faisal in October 2022.

However, after 22 matches, Corbblah’s contract has been terminated, leading to Ablordey’s new role.

King Faisal, currently in the 16th position on the Ghana Premier League table, has only managed to secure 25 points from 22 games.

In the statement released by the club, it was confirmed that “Assistant Coach Godwin Ablordey has been put in an acting capacity until the employment of a new substantive head coach.”

🟢 | CLUB STATEMENT



We can confirm that we have mutually parted ways with head coach Jimmy Corbblah



Assistant Coach Godwin Ablordey has been put in acting capacity until the employment of a new substantive head coach.



🟢⚪ #InshaAllah pic.twitter.com/3JK3eToNlv — King Faisal Football Club (@KingFaisalFC) March 27, 2023

King Faisal will host Karela United at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in the matchday 24 games of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.