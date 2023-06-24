Black Stars management committee member, Alhaji Karim Grunzah, has launched a scathing attack on the Ghana Football Association (GFA), describing the leadership of its President, Kurt Okraku as poor.

The bankroller of King Faisal FC described the association as corrupt and wants the GFA President to resign together with his General Secretary Prosper, Harrison Addo.

His comments come after King Faisal’s case against Tamale City before the Appeals Committee was dismissed on Friday.

The verdict of the committee means King Faisal’s relegation to the Division One League has been confirmed.

But Alhaji says he will be heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to fight his case.

An unhappy Alhaji Grusah, speaking to LUV FM alleged that Mr Okraku called him to his office when he appealed the case with the assurance of helping him.

He stressed the GFA is corrupt under its leader Mr Okraku and so, the President must resign to purge the association.

“What has he [Kurt] done for Ghana football?

“I want to tell Kurt Okraku, he should resign from the GFA, and his General Secretary too.

“He called me to his office and told me, I have no case but he wants to help me. You can call him and ask him.

“I was with him at his office together with Mohammed Jiji.

“This corrupt GFA under [Kurt Okraku]? Running family association, we know everything he is doing,” Alhaji fumed.