The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the upcoming 2023 GFA Elections Timetable has been put on hold.

The Election Committee was expected to release a decision on the vetting of aspirants on Monday, 28th August 2023. However, that will not happen until the case’s hearing at the Accra High Court on August 30, 2023.

However, King Faisal moved a Motion for Injunction at the High Court, a GFA statement on Tuesday stated.

The Division One League side and their lawyer filed the motion at the Accra High Court last week.

They argue that according to the GFA’s statutes, a legitimate Congress cannot convene to elect the GFA President until the new members or representatives of the Executive Committee have been duly elected.

Therefore, they are appealing to the court to stop the GFA from holding the presidential election on September 27 until the necessary elections for representatives from the National League Clubs, Regional Football Association, and other constituent bodies have been properly carried out.

Through the release, the GFA informed “all its members and stakeholders (especially Applicants who have filed their Nomination Forms for various positions) of the suspension of the 2023 GFA Elections process until the hearing of the motion on Wednesday, August 30, 2023”.

“The announcement of the Decision by the Elections Committee following the Vetting of the Applicants has therefore been put on hold.

“The Association wishes to urge all members, clubs and applicants to remain calm. The Association will endeavour to seek appropriate legal redress for the prompt return to the 2023 Election Timetable and ensure that the calendar is not further disrupted.”