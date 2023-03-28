Thieves have raided the Bibiani Catholic ‘A’ Junior High School (JHS) in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The suspects made away with 17 laptops and other teaching and learning materials from the school office.

The headteacher, Asare Oppong Daniel, confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He said the school experienced a similar attack a few years ago during which the thieves removed all the cable wires in the school and just last week on vacation their laptops have been stolen.

ALSO READ:

Thieves break into church; steal offertory, instruments, communion wine and other items

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Education Directorate, Sheriff Kwaku Duah, has appealed to the public to help them find the perpetrators.

He noted the incident has been reported to the Bibiani Police Command.