Suspected thieves have broken into the home of the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, aka Kumchacha at Kasoa-Tuba.

The incident, according to him, occurred while he was away at dawn to preach at a radio station.

The thieves reportedly made away with GHC10,000, his laptops and other personal belongings.

Narrating the incident on Adom FM’s Midday News, Kasiebo is Tasty, Kumchacha explained the suspects gained access through the back of the house.

He indicated they destroyed the windows burglar-proof to carry out their operations.

“When I returned from the dawn preaching, I realised all the windows and doors have been left ajar and I had a strong feeling something bad might have happened and we confirmed upon entry,” he narrated.

Meanwhile, he said the Kasoa tollbooth police have been to the house to assess the situation after a call was placed to them.