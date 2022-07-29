The Kwadaso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Richmond Agyenim Boateng, says he is living in fear after unidentified thieves broke into his home.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred around 8:00 pm on Wednesday evening July 27 but the MCE and family were not home.

“I went for REGSEC meeting at the Regional Coordinating Council. My wife and the children were not there. I returned home, I witnessed that my residence at 4BN Military Barracks had been ransacked by thieves,” he narrated.

Reports indicate the thieves made away with three TV sets, an undisclosed amount of money and other valuables.

“I’m scared because my residence is close to the military Barracks which didn’t scare the robbers, this means I have to be more security conscious. I never knew people are monitoring me,” he bemoaned.

Mr Boateng has indicated an official complaint has been filed with the North Suntreso Police District Command with investigations ongoing.

Meanwhile, he says stringent measures will be put in place to secure his house.