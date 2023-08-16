An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the remand of a 25-year-old unemployed man, Adolph Kosah, who broke into a residence at Tesano, making off with a television, laptop, and tablet.

Kosah faces charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, unlawful entry, causing unlawful damage, and three counts of stealing.

Kosah, who is an ex-convict, admitted guilt to the charges during the court proceedings. His accomplice, Benjamin Botchwey, a taxi driver, has pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

Kosah explained that the burglary was intentional, despite his plea for forgiveness. He stated that he was seeking a job to support his pregnant wife, but ended up stealing from the complainant’s house.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, disclosed that Kosah had a previous criminal record.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor requested the court delay Kosah’s sentencing to allow time for the court to be informed of Kosah’s previous offence that led to his imprisonment.

The presiding judge, Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, deferred Kosah’s sentence and ordered his remand in police custody until August 17, 2023.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Robert Mills, a businessman residing in Tesano, left his home for church on June 23, 2023. During his absence, Kosah broke into the house with Botchwey’s assistance.

While Kosah entered the premises and stole a NASCO LED TV, a Dell Laptop, and an Amazon electronic Tablet collectively valued at GH¢10,500, Botchwey remained in a car nearby to monitor the situation.

The theft was captured on the complainant’s installed CCTV, and upon his return, the crime was discovered.

The accused were subsequently apprehended through intelligence efforts.

The stolen television and tablet were recovered with the guidance of the accused, and the complainant identified the items as his own.

