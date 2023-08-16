AS Monaco defender, Mohammed Salisu, has said his goal is to stay in shape and compete in the French Ligue 1.

The Ghana defender joined Monaco this summer in a deal worth 15 million euros from Southampton following their relegation to the English Championship.

In his first official meet with the press, Salisu outlined getting in shape and staying in shape as part of the goals he aims to achieve with Monaco after missing league games since March due to a knee injury.

“Last season was difficult for me, I had some physical issues. Currently, I am working hard on a daily basis to be ready as soon as possible and to be available to the coach and the squad,” he said.

“My goal is to get back in shape fairly quickly, but above all to stay in shape for the long term,” he added.

He featured in two Southampton preseason games before moving to France and is aiming to ramp up work to get back in action.

Salisu missed Ghana’s 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Madagascar due to the injury and his return for Ghana’s crucial game against Central African Republic.

