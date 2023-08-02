French Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco have confirmed the signing of Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu.
The 24-year-old joined the former champions from Southampton. Salisu has signed a five-year deal with the club.
“AS Monaco is pleased to announce the arrival of central defender Mohammed Salisu from Southampton Football Club. The Ghanaian international, 24, has signed up for 5 seasons and is now linked with the Monegasque club until June 2028,” the French Ligue 1 outfit said.
Mohammed Salisu is ready to continue his development while helping the side to achieve success.
He has a lot of potential and has already shown in the English Premier League that he is a top defender.
In him, AS Monaco has a strong and powerful centre-back with a towering presence.
Salisu featured at the 2022 World Cup with the Black Stars in Qatar.