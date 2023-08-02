French Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco have confirmed the signing of Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu.

The 24-year-old joined the former champions from Southampton. Salisu has signed a five-year deal with the club.

“AS Monaco is pleased to announce the arrival of central defender Mohammed Salisu from Southampton Football Club. The Ghanaian international, 24, has signed up for 5 seasons and is now linked with the Monegasque club until June 2028,” the French Ligue 1 outfit said.

L'AS Monaco est heureux d'annoncer la signature de Mohammed Salisu, défenseur central de 24 ans, en provenance du @SouthamptonFC ✍



L'international ghanéen s'engage pour 5 saisons 🔴⚪#WelcomeMohammed 👋 — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 1, 2023

Mohammed Salisu is ready to continue his development while helping the side to achieve success.

He has a lot of potential and has already shown in the English Premier League that he is a top defender.

In him, AS Monaco has a strong and powerful centre-back with a towering presence.

Salisu featured at the 2022 World Cup with the Black Stars in Qatar.