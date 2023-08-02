Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu, says he cannot wait to begin the new chapter with his new side, AS Monaco.

The 24-year-old completed his move from Championship side, Southampton to the French Ligue 1 side on a five-year deal.

“AS Monaco is pleased to announce the arrival of central defender Mohammed Salisu from Southampton Football Club. The Ghanaian international, 24, has signed up for 5 seasons and is now linked with the Monegasque club until June 2028,” the French club said.

In a video message to fans of AS Monaco after his official unveiling, Salisu said he cannot wait to get started at his new club.

“Hi, Mohammed Salisu here, I’m looking forward to playing at the Stadium. I can’t wait to see you,” the Black Stars defender indicated.

Mohammed Salisu has been signed with a lot of expectations to augment the squad of AS Monaco.

In the last few years, he has developed his game and is now regarded as one of the top defenders in the world.

He was part of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

