Traders at the bustling market at Bibiani, located in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region, are raising their voices in relation to the deplorable state of their marketplace.

The market women are appealing to the municipal assembly to step in and construct a more befitting and conducive facility for their trade.

The market women are facing numerous challenges, and one of the most pressing is the poor sanitation conditions in the market area.

This issue has persisted for years, and the traders fear that if not promptly addressed, it could escalate into a severe health disaster.

In an interview with Adom News, some of the affected traders shared their hardships and frustrations caused by the deteriorating market conditions. The unsanitary environment not only affects them but also poses a significant inconvenience for their customers.

During rainy days, they said the market becomes muddy and deters potential buyers from visiting the stalls.

Consequently, the traders said they face losses as their perishable food items get spoilt.

In view of this, they are earnestly seeking the intervention of the municipal assembly and the government to improve the market’s infrastructure and sanitation facilities.