The Denu police command has arrested two ex-convicts, Joseph Senahia, 22; and Wisdom Agorsu Atorsu, 23, for committing various crimes.

A manhunt has also been launched for a third suspect Kofi Kofigo.

The duo reportedly broke into a home at Denu on Monday, 21 March 2022 and made away with a 40-inch plasma television, a glass centre table and a standing fan.

Others included a Haojue BF motorbike, cooking utensils, studio headphones, DSTV decoder and a box containing an amount of GHS 7,000.

They subsequently broke into another house at Dzenunyekpodzi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, where they also made away with mattresses, a tabletop fridge, a sewing machine, a furniture set, a sewing machine and bags containing personal belongings.

Suspect Joseph was arrested at his hideout at Awakorme, a suburb of Aflao on Saturday, 26 March 2022 during an intelligence-based operation.

He mentioned Wisdom Agorsu Atorsu as an accomplice and led to his arrest.

They confessed to the crime and are expected to be soon arraigned.

The police have since urged residents not to leave their homes unlocked and to notify neighbours of their absence.