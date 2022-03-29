Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the Black Stars to be ‘resolute’ as they prepare to take on Nigeria in the second leg of the World Cup playoffs at Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The first leg in Kumasi on Friday ended goalless despite a dominant performance from the Black Stars.

Mr Mahama took to social media to encourage the team to remain confident as they prepare for the game and focus on qualifying to the World Cup in Qatar.

“Ghana vrs Nigeria, the friendship is strong, and the history is rich.”

“I urge the Black Stars to be resolute today to qualify Ghana for the FIFA 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar, Go Black Stars Go!” the statement read.

A win or a score-draw today will earn Ghana one of Africa’s five slots for the World Cup in November, 2022.