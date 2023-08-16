The Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has described the Black Stars’ participation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as a huge achievement despite the team’s early exit.

The four-time African champions were among the five African countries that booked qualification to represent the continent at the biggest soccer Mundial last December.

However, Ghana exited the Mundial at the group phase having won just a game and suffered two defeats.

The Black Stars finished at the bottom of Group H with just three points after three games.

“Out of 219 countries that competed for a place at the World Cup, Ghana was privileged to be among the 32 countries, so it was a huge achievement, we wanted to go far but unfortunately for us, we couldn’t. Even our participation was a huge success,” he said.

“So far, it’s a work in progress and we will work very well with the FA to ensure that we reposition ourselves to become the powerhouse when it comes to football in Africa,” he added.

Ghana opened their campaign with a defeat against Portugal before beating South Korea in their second group game.

The team needed a win against Uruguay to qualify for the last 16 but suffered a 2-0 defeat to exit the tournament.

