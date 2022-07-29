Black Stars will lodge at the Double Tree by Hulton Doha-Al Sadd Hotel and train at the Aspire Zone training facilities 1 during their stay in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana made a return to the global showpiece at the expense of Nigeria on away goals rule.

With the global showcase set to start on November 21, 2022, the host nation Qatar is preparing to make the experience a good one for all participating teams.

Aspire Zone training facilities 1

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside 2016 Euro winners Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.

READ ALSO

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.