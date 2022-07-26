Ghana coach, Otto Addo, has reiterated that new players who have joined the national team, the Black Stars are not opportunists but are looking beyond the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana cruised over Nigeria in the playoffs to book a place in the Mundial having missed out in the last edition in 2018 in Russia.

After the country’s qualification, six new players have completed a nationality switch to play for the Black Stars.

Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu among other players are expected to be in the Black Stars for the global showpiece later this year.

However, Addo, who played a huge role in bringing the players believes they will improve the team.

According to him, they are looking beyond playing at the 2022 World Cup.

“This is why they really have to think about what to do,” he told the BBC Football podcast. “Especially if you’re not born in this environment, it’s not always easy,” he said.

“But they know what they stand to get. And first of all, it’s a lot of joy and love.

“And surely also for them. It’s not only about the World Cup, but also about more World Cups to come. It’s about the African Cup of Nations. It’s about winning and being successful. So, it’s not about just this one World Cup in Qatar,” he added.

Ghana, who are in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting at the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.