Technical advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, says he is monitoring players in the top leagues ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Ghana are in line to compete in the Mundial in Qatar later this year with a doubleheader of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola in September.

Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, and three others all committed to the Black Stars last June.

According to Hughton, more additions are possible ahead of the global showpiece.

“Some of the players I would have been less familiar with but my experience helped.

“Also, dressing rooms are more or less the same wherever you go,” he told the Irish Sun.

The 63-year-old gaffer is the first black player to represent Ireland in 1979 and also played at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Hughton represented his motherland and now with Ghana, the former Brighton coach will be in advisory duties for his fatherland.

The Black Stars are placed in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar after exiting the group phase during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.