Two teenage brothers are currently in police custody after breaking into people’s homes and stealing their property at Bole in the Savannah Region.

Reports gathered by Adom News‘ Rebecca Nantomah from residents indicate that the two usually operate during the daytime when their unsuspecting victims leave for work.

However, luck eluded them during one of such operations and they were apprehended at their hideout in a mosque after a midday operation.

Narrating their modus operandi, they disclosed they break through the ceilings to enter the rooms and pick any item of their choice including decoders.

The suspects’ route

They sometimes also cook in the homes of their victims before they bolt with the stolen items.

At the time of arrest, a Dell laptop, mobile phones, chargers, undisclosed amount of money among others were retrieved.

Per reports, the two have revealed their accomplices after being taken into custody.