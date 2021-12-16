

The Executive Secretary of the Board of Trustees, National Cathedral, Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, has revealed attempts by some faceless people to derail the construction of the interdenominational edifice.



He explained there have been times they go to the land and realise people have dug and planted things within the soil coupled with the breaking of eggs.



According to him, these situations are the reason people have been barred from accessing the site if they have no role to play there.



Prophet Boateng, who doubles as the founder of the Power Worldwide Chapel, made these revelations on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

“We will appeal to people to support us in prayer because we cannot do everything in the physical. You will be amazed at the kind of things happening and what people are doing on the land.



“As the Bible says, the weapons of our warfare are not carnal so you should know these are spiritual things,” he stated.



The man of God further revealed he is being driven by passion to see the successful completion of the cathedral for God.

“One man met me at the airport and told me God will not forgive me if I don’t complete this project. That is why I am very passionate about it and I know God will rule in our affairs,” he added.



He was, however, happy a lot more Ghanaians have now come to understand and appreciate the construction of the cathedral.

Nine justices of the Court of Appeal in December 2018 relocated from their residential accommodations at Ridge to make way for the construction of the Cathedral.

Several other buildings, including the Scholarship Secretariat and Passport Office at Ridge, were also demolished to make way for the 5,000-seater project.

