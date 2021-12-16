The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost one of its top activists in the Akuapem North Constituency of the Eastern Region, Medlyn Akosua Obenewa.

She is said to have passed after a short illness.

A member of the NPP National Communications Team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Mr Aboagye indicated he received the news of her demise on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

He said he had a hearty conversation with the deceased affectionately called Sister over the weekend.

The deceased, Medlyn Obenewa

Mr Aboagye, among other things, eulogised her as a vibrant and hardworking lady whose entrepreneurship has created jobs for some youth in the area.

She was 29 and was survived by a son. She was a member of the Ofie Project at Akuapem North.

