Work is steadily progressing on Ghana’s interdenominational National Cathedral expected to be commissioned on March 6, 2024.

One of the biggest firms in Italy that constructed the grand mosque of Abu Dhabi is said to be the lead construction company.

The Executive Secretary of Board of Trustees, Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, stating a total of 1,500 workers are expected to complete the work.

Describing the edifice as a game-changer, Prophet Kusi Boateng reiterated it will be a tourism site that will generate money for the country.

“The National Cathedral is one of a kind ever to happen in this world. It would be very magnificent. There would be a biblical museum and garden so we can relive all the experiences there,” he touted.

Apart from this, the renowned man of God revealed it is currently a major job creation avenue as about 95% of the people working there are Ghanaians.

READ ALSO:

The Secretary further revealed the foundation of the project is about 10 metres deep due to the many amenities it is set to host upon completion.

The design for the cathedral was unveiled by President Nana Akufo-Addo in March 2018.

It has been touted to be a historic and iconic project that will provide a sacred space and infrastructure for the formal religious activities of the nation including state funerals and presidential inaugural services.