The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has turned in 18 containers of impounded Rosewood to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral for use in constructing the church.

During a short ceremony on September 17, 2021, in Accra, he said the donation is proof of the transparency in the management of the country’s natural resources as promised by the President.

Mr Jinapor said as appointees given the opportunity to assist the President in managing the natural resources, they will ensure that this transparency is carried out with a high sense of integrity.

“We will go on to work to ensure the cartel and syndicate behind the harvesting and exportation of rosewood are dealt with to help protect our environment,” he added.

This follows the inspection and confiscation of five containers of Rosewood by the Sector Minister, Mr Jinapor at the Tema Port on Friday, July 30, 2021.

It was on that occasion that he disclosed the intention of the government to donate all confiscated Rosewood towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

Meanwhile, Mr Jinapor, has hinted that the government is putting in place measures to ensure that Ghana does not become a criminal transit point for Rosewood trade and exportation.

On his part, Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, expressed his profound gratitude to the Mr Jinapor and the Forestry Commission for such a gracious offer towards the construction of the national edifice.

He said this means the Ministry will no longer have to cough up funds to purchase wood for the project. He also used the opportunity to appeal to Ghanaians to support in kind and cash towards the completion of the National Cathedral.

The representatives from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Prof. Dr Paul Frimpong Manso and Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee also thanked the Ministry for the donation.

Rev. Manso, speaking on behalf of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, solicited support for the cathedral.

He reiterated that the National Cathedral is not for the President, neither is it for the government, but for Ghanaians and encouraged the public to celebrate “this worthy cause”.

Rev. Dr Aryee added that “rosewood is seen as expensive wood in the world and so it is good that we are going to use this kind of wood for the house of God.”

She also called on Ghanaians to donate generously as the President has suggested, a minimum of GHS100 a month.

She said if this is really followed through, they would have more than enough funds to complete the Cathedral.