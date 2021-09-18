A 27-year-old fisherman, Yao Senya, has been picked up by police at Anloga for allegedly stabbing a 71-year-old man to death at Atito in the Volta Region.

This comes after a report was filed on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicated that the deceased’s son got into a fight with the suspect’s son.

The deceased, however, was said to have come in to beat up the son of the suspect, a situation that infuriated the latter who in turn sought to retaliate.

Mr Senya, in his attempt to retaliate, allegedly pulled out a knife and inflicted multiple wounds on the chest, neck, and shoulder of Dumega, now deceased.

The victim was rushed to the Keta Municipal Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect has since been arrested to assist police investigation.