A model, who makes millions from her looks, says her stunning appearance can be a hindrance as all her friends hit on her.

Ona Artist, 30, from New York, said she constantly fends off sexual advances from female friends who see the steamy snaps she posts online.

The model said girls grab her boobs, slide into her DMs and heavily flirt with her – and it can get tiring.

Ona, who has 4.4 million followers on Instagram (@onaartist), says she enjoys making cash through modelling, but she doesn’t want to blur the lines with friends.

She said: “Several friends from high school and college, and even a teacher from high school, have been to my DMs to hit on me.

“It makes me feel very weird, almost like boundaries being crossed or worlds meetings that don’t belong together.

“I know it’s because of the content I share but I’m a completely different person outside of my work.

“I was pretty shy and closed off in school but having all those pictures up makes everyone think I’m ready to jump into bed with anyone.”

She said: “You almost expect it from guys but you think women would be more intuitive and understand that the online version of yourself is different from the real life you.

“Once I was out in a bar and a woman I went to school with came over and just grabbed my boob like I was expecting it.

“I was shocked. I always try to be polite and tell them that this is work for me, that it’s a job, not a lifestyle and I’m not available and don’t think we should take our friendship in that direction.”