Adom FM broadcaster, Kwame Oboadie, took his turn on the Delay Show and he disclosed many truths about his life before he rose to fame.

According to the comic broadcaster, who is equally known for his MC duties, life was never rosy for him growing up at Nkawkaw although he hails from Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Talking about his life, Mr Oboadie said after he fell out from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, life became difficult for him so he moved to Accra without adequate preparation.

To continue with his education, he said he had to sell bread at the famous VIP station at Circle until he had enough money to attend the University of Ghana, Legon where he attained his first degree.

Kwame Oboadie at Adom FM

But the broadcaster said he went through ‘hell’ as he had to perch with a friend, who later got married, hence he had nowhere else to stay other than a mechanic shop.

He explained that he had to sleep in some of the faulty cars that were brought in by customers in order to see the next day.

The media personality said his bread business helped him to pass through school until he had the opportunity to get an internship at Multimedia’s Asempa FM before eventually moving on to Adom FM as co-host of ‘Ayarigated Sports’ drive-time show.

You dont have to wait for someone to help you before you help yourself. That is why I always disagree with people who want others to give them capital before they get going. I have really suffered and been through it all but I thank God and Multimedia for giving me the opportunity to be who I am today, he said.

Watch the interview below: