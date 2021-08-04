Aside being a renowned broadcaster, Adom FM’s Kwame Oboadie, has opened up on intriguing facts about him which are unknown to many.

Gracing the set of Adom TV’s M’ashyese3 show, the comic personality of Ofie Kwanso fame recounted his humble beginnings.

As a native of Kwahu, Oboadie, loved and admired by many for his comic relief, spent most of his social and educational life in his hometown.

Born William Kwame Ofori, he began his elementary education at Kwahu Abetifi and proceeded to St Peters Senior High School then to the Abetifi Training College where he was trained as a teacher.

After his training, he was posted to Nkawkaw to commence his teaching career, where journalism found him with local-based Live FM being his start-off point.

“While teaching at Nkawkaw, I was also working at Live FM and due to the love I had for the media job, coupled with frustrations that came with my teaching job after I was posted to old Ningo, I ditched the teaching career,” he told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

As the third born among five children, he had to struggle to make ends meet so he could support his younger ones as they were single-handedly raised by their mum.

“Growing up, we heard stories that our father was overseers but we never set our eyes on him or heard from him for a very long time until when I had my PERSCO admission and he came to foot the bills.

“But it was quite unfortunate a time came when I was supposed to leave the boarding house which was my only escape from farming and house chores,” he recounted.

This, he said, was because it emerged that his father had paid for day student status and not boarding but his life took a complete turn when he received two major scholarships which helped him stay in the boarding house.