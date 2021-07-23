Renowned gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, has opened up on the inspiration behind her Ote me mu song which featured musician MOG.



According to her, the song translated as He lives in me was given to her by God in 2020 amid the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.



This, she explained, was a gentle reminder of who God is and what he has freely made available to Christians thus; the presence of the Holy Spirit in us for exploits:

“2020 was a very difficult year for the world because of the pandemic and I was depressed as I watch and listen to news about the havoc it has wreaked on nations of the world.



“But within that low moment, God reminded me that he was within us, hence no evil will come near our dwelling because his healing power was abundant for all,” she narrated in an interview with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe on M’ashyase3.

On the fulfillment of God’s message that came with the song, testified that the song has really impacted lives.

“God has indeed fulfilled his word because the testimonies that have come with this song are just unbelievable and trusting God to do more,” she stated.