Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy, known in private life as Mercy Twum-Ampofo, is known to be a mother of three boys.

The three boys are known as Kofi Nyamekye Twum Ampofo, Kofi Nhyira Twum Ampofo, and Kwabena Aseda Twum Ampofo.

In new sets of family photos on social media, the ‘Wobeye Kese’ hitmaker has shown off her fine boys.

In the photos, she posed with her sons in the same pyjamas outfits inside their house.

The first photo has the youngest of her sons standing in front of the singer while the other two stood behind.

Sharing the first photo, she stated that she and her sons “represent royalty.”