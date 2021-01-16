Gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, says though she looks like she has no worries, she has been battling depression many times.

The most recent moment she recalled was when one of her brothers kicked the bucket out of the blue in 2020.

I do not give up easily but I have been depressed a lot of times. Somewhere last year, I had a message that one of my brothers died. He was the one I loved so much and at that particular time I went through depression for three days and I don’t wish that for anyone, she said in an interview on Adom TV, monitored by Adomonline.com.

Disclosing how she gets out of it, the gospel musician said she resorts to listening to worship songs.

MORE:

One thing that helps me is worship. If I feel I am going off I put in worship songs I cry a lot but one thing that helps me is worship. There is no Christian who doesn’t suffer, it’s part of Christianity.

But rest assured, God will save us… I go through everything … I am human and I have blood in me… you have to read and think of the word of God. Read Psalms and it will keep you spirit going, she told Maame Boatemaa.

Watch the interview above: