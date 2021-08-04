SuperSport has renewed its broadcast contract with UEFA for a further three years, ensuring a wealth of UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League action, plus an all-new competition, the UEFA Europa Conference League.

These rights extend across the entire broadcast territory of Sub-Saharan Africa and apply to all distribution platforms, including television, internet and mobile.

While SuperSport currently holds rights to the UEFA Europa League in South Africa, the new deal extends to the entire territory of Sub-Saharan Africa (including Ghana).

The rights include the new UEFA Europa Conference League, a fresh 32-team competition, and the UEFA Youth League.

“UEFA football competitions showcase the champion footballers of Europe, never failing to produce excitement and drama and we look forward to broadcasting these events in the years to come,” said Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group chief executive.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Events SA Marketing Director, said: “We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with SuperSport to bring the best of European club competitions to football fans across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

SuperSport is a subsidiary of the MultiChoice Group.