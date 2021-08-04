The three-member committee that investigated circumstances leading to the Ejura disturbances has recommended for the dismissal of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) as well as sanctioning of the military troop leader.

The Committee, in its recommendation, said the MCE of Ejura-Sekyedumase Assembly, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, poorly handled the situation during the Ejura disturbance which resulted in two persons losing their lives and others severely injured after the deployment of the Military personnel.

Although the MCE has discontinued his quest for reappointment to the position, the Committee wants him removed from office with immediate effect.

The report, presented to the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery on Wednesday, July 27, also called for the punishment of the military troop leader of the Ghana Armed Forces and a transfer of the District Police Commander for Ejura-Sekyedumase, DSP Philip Hammond.

The Committee, chaired by Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, completed its work on July 16, 2021, after weeks of public hearings held in Kumasi.

Handing over the report, Justice Koomson said the Committee members, “attached serious importance to the work and dedicated ourselves to all issues with meticulous attention and details.

“Having assured ourselves after listening to 22 witnesses and reviewed volumes of documents including audio and videos, we have come with our findings and proffered some recommendations.

“We hope the government, through your good self, [Interior Minister] will give a good ear to them and try to accept and implement them.”