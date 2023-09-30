Adom FM presenter, Kwame Oboadie gave credence to his moniker as the nation and children’s president as he effortlessly moved the crowd at Kolor Paaty event.

The popular socialite took center stage to provide an unforgettable experience for patrons especially children.

With his infectious energy and charisma, he engaged the young audience in various activities and games including rap battle, creating an atmosphere of fun and excitement.

The children at the event were overjoyed when Kwame Oboadie joined them for photo and live video sessions.

With the cheers and applause he received, it is safe to say that his performance left a lasting impression in their young hearts.

