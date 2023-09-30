Talented gospel artiste, Perez Music, took the stage at Adom FM’s Kolor Paaty, leaving patrons inspired and uplifted with his spirited ministration.

With his captivating vocals and moving lyrics, Perez Music managed to create an atmosphere of worship at the Legon Botanical Gardens, venue for the event.

His performance was a dance-worthy one, and patrons could not help but join him in unleashing wild dance moves unto the glory of the Almighty.

Perez Music’s ability to connect with the crowd through his music made his ministration memorable for patrons.

The highlight of his performance was the introduction of his breakthrough song, ‘Hewale Lala’, which had the crowd cheering.

The gospel artiste did very well to elevate his team, the Blues.

Watch video below: