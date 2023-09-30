An agenda without God is a fruitless mission. It is for this reason that Head of Religious Affairs for Adom Brands, Rev. Kwamena Idan was the first to take over the stage at Adom Family Kolor Paaty.

Kwamena led a powerful live worship session where he summoned the Holy Spirit to preside over all fun event.

His prophetic proclamations resonated deeply with the patrons, prompting many to gather infront of the stage to receive their blessings.

By the time Kwamena concluded his ministration, the patrons were left with a sense of relief and contentment, knowing that God is with them.

