My life became a roller coaster after secondary school but my quest to further my education inspired me to break the odds, says Adom FM’s presenter, Kwame Oboadie.



As the third born among five children raised through their mum, Maame Biamah’s menial jobs, they had to pull their own strings to make ends meet.

A situation he revealed in an interview with Afia Amankwa Tamaklo motivated him to sell the bread at the VIP station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.



According to him, this was at a time he had already gained admission to the University of Ghana (Legon) for his first-degree programme.



“There were times I came across course mates who could not believe their eyes but I was not bothered because that was what paid the bills.

“There was a washroom available so I will sleep at the station mostly on Fridays so I could continue my business very early the next morning,” he recounted on the M’ashyase3 show.



As the saying goes “when the going gets tough, the tough gets going,” he said the stress with academics and the business became a difficulty.



In view of this, he requested a transfer from the main Legon campus to Accra City Campus so he could easily attend lectures and run the business concurrently.

However, he was very broken when his mum for whose sake he had struggled to be successful and cater for passed prior to his graduation.



“The day I wrote my final exam in 2013 was the same day she was buried. It was a very difficult moment and I cried so badly because I wished she was alive to be part of my success story,” he said sadly.



But to him, all these challenges have made him a stronger and better person while growing through the various levels of life.



“Even when I started my job at Multimedia, I was still selling the bread but nobody knew and I am proud to say I was one of the first people who started the sale of A 1 bread in Accra,” he narrated.