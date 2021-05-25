Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has recounted how his childhood dream of becoming a doctor was dashed.

As someone who is committed to serving humanity, his quest to become a medical doctor while growing up made him study General Science but later switched to Arts in secondary school.

He could not realise that dream as stubbornness and academic performance became his biggest hurdles.

“With my stubbornness and academics, there was no way I could have gone into medicine so I just had to switch to law,” he said amid laughter.

He narrated the situation forced his father to ‘give him off’ to a headmaster at his alma mater, Prempeh College to train him.

“I had my O and A levels at Prempeh but my results were bad so my father asked some teachers and the headmaster to take charge of me and that really helped me a lot,” he recounted on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 show with Afia Amakwa Tamakloe.

Fast forward, the lawmaker explained he got the chance to work with former President John Kufuor, lawyer Sam Okudzeto and Prof Yaw Benneh, who he worked with as a teaching assistant, among others.

Reflecting on the roles each of these personalities played in his life coupled with the traits and attitudes learnt over time, he noted he is careful not to act in a way that tarnishes their reputation.