Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has recounted the pain he had to endure after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost the 2008 election.

Mr Kufour was optimistic his legacy and achievement could secure his party a one-touch win to continue his good works.

However, the NPP’s then candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo lost to the National Democratic Congress’ Prof Evans Atta Mills following a run-off.

The former President, who took Ghanaians down the memory lane in an interview with Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe on Adom TV’s M’ahyase3 show, revealed the greatest pain he had to endure 13 years after leaving office.

According to him, his numerous appointments in various international institutions were what helped him to overcome the pain and move on with his life.

He said after the shock and disappointment, he established John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, a Non-Governmental-Organisation which seeks to give apprenticeship to the youth to become good leaders, adding that good leadership is the only way “we can have good governance.”

Touching on the 2020 general election, he bemoaned the party’s internal disputes and the number of independent parliamentary candidates caused a drop in their votes as against the 2016 results.

To him, the party had strong electioneering messages like the Free Senior High School and other human centered interventions the citizenry have benefitted from and that should have paid off in the votes.

Meanwhile, he has urged the party to always go for what the people want with regards to aspirants and also go by its constitution which he believes will help it retain power for long.