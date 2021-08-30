It has emerged that the Board of Trustees would manage the National Cathedral when completed by the expected February 2024 timeline.

The Chairman, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, disclosed this on Asempa FM’ Ekosii Sen, Monday.

He explained the Trustees within this period will lookout for people they can train to fully hand over the management to them.

But Apostle Onyinah, who is also the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, did not state the criteria they will use in selecting these trainees.

He noted work had begun on the Cathedral and progressing steadily.

Going further, he urged unity among Ghanaians, stating the construction of the cathedral was a shared responsibility and the need for all and sundry to contribute their quota.

Despite the determination to build the Cathedral to serve as a huge tourist site and generate funds for the country, he, however, bemoaned his biggest problem was with maintenance.

“The significance of the Cathedral is not important to me as its sustainability and maintenance. The maintenance for me is the real deal.

“The construction of this Cathedral will cost us a lot of money and we must endeavour to maintain it well to serve the desired purpose,” he said.