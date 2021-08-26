Construction of the National Cathedral has received a boost with a GHS 50,000 donation from the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharibatu.

The Chief Imam made the donation on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

This was at a time the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah and the President of the Ghana Bishops Conference, Archbishop Charles G. Palmer-Buckle paid a courtesy call on him at his Fadama residence.

Shiekh Shaributu expressed hope the money will facilitate the speedy construction of the national edifice which is also expected to serve as a tourist site to earn revenue for the country.

READ ON:

Apostle Onyinah, who is also a former Church of Pentecost Chairman, expressed his excitement about the rare move by the Chief Imam.

He said this should be an example for all faiths to emulate.

This comes on the back of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s call on Ghanaians to voluntarily contribute funds towards the construction expected to cost about $200 million.

Meanwhile, an initiative dubbed ‘100-cedis-a-month club’ has been launched to enable Ghanaians contribute their quota.