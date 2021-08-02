The Secretary of the Board of Trustees in charge of the National Cathedral project, Victor Kusi Boateng, has estimated the cost of the ongoing construction to be about $200 million.

The Finance Minister in November 2019 pegged the overall cost of the inter-denominational sacred space for the nation at $100 million.

But speaking to Emefa Apawu on JoyNews’ The Probe Sunday, Prophet Boateng stated that some extensions that have been added to the initial project have shot up the budget.

“The $100 million figure as we heard from the Finance Minister’s own mouth was when we were still working on the Cathedral and we had not advanced from the Bible Museum to the Biblical gardens. We are still working on the figures but we have been informed that it will be more than the amount that it was pegged at.

“[So] let’s say with $200 million we should be able to do these things,” he approximated.

Prophet Boateng was optimistic that the citizenry will support the ‘Ketewa Biara Nsua’ programme which is being launched on Thursday, August 12 to mobilise funds for the project.

He noted that “it is just right for everyone who is a believer or non-believer to understand that the church has contributed so much and it has come to a point that the church also needs the citizenry to support us build this National Cathedral. Besides the *979#, we are trusting God that we will get over one million people contributing.”

Already, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has called on Ghanaians to donate towards the construction.

Presenting the 2021 Mid-Year Budget Review statement on Thursday, Mr Ofori-Atta revealed a ‘¢100-a-Month Club’ to mobilise “one million Ghanaians who will donate towards the construction of the National Cathedral.

“We look forward to Mr Speaker and members of this august House joining the ‘¢100-a-Month Club’ and thus adding their names to the historic coalition that would build the National Cathedral to the glory of God and the edification of our nation and its people.”

The building of the Cathedral is in fulfilment of a pledge President Nana Akufo-Addo revealed he made to God before winning the 2016 elections.

As part of efforts to redeem his promise, government demolished the houses of judges located on the proposed site for the construction of the National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra.

The 5,000-seater auditorium Cathedral project will also bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology and jobs to the country, and will act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.

Government has further revealed that the Cathedral is expected to be officially opened on March 6, 2024.