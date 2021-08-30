Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project has mounted a spirited defense for the construction of the citadel for God.

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah said the National Cathedral will give opportunity for Christians to relive the biblical experience.

Among the things patrons will enjoy are a Bible Museum and Biblical Garden which would allow people to see face-to-face the stories they heard in the Bible.

“We are bringing most of the things in Israel to Ghana so people will not have to travel to see them,” Apostle Onyinah said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

The former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost said the headquarters of Christianity has moved to Africa and Asia, and Ghana has to take advantage of it.

Apostle Onyinah was hopeful Ghanaians, especially Christians will contribute their widow’s mite to complete the historic project.

The National Cathedral, expected to be completed in the next five years, will have a 5,000-seating capacity with chapels, a baptistery, a music school, an art gallery and a Bible Museum, among others.