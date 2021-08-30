Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, has expressed reservations about criticisms the construction has evoked.

According to him, he always prays for God’s forgiveness for these people.

This is because he believes they do not know what they are doing and also do not have an adequate understanding of the citadel for God.

“We don’t have to speak against our leaders or insult them because we don’t agree with them on something. So I always pray that God forgives the critics of the National Cathedral,” he said.

He made these remarks on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, stating the construction has been politicised by some persons though it is not supposed to be so.



“We must eschew politics in the discussion of the National Cathedral. We are too partisan in our lives as a people,” he cautioned.

Apostle Onyinah expressed optimism the naysayers and critics will admit their fault once the construction is done and even apologise.

Meanwhile, he has urged Ghanaians and the Christian fraternity to be supportive in every way they can to see the success of the Cathedral.

“One million Christians or Ghanaians can help us build the National Cathedral and we would do monthly accounts of all our activities so we should be patient for what the outcome will be,” he appealed.